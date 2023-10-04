Here's when you can stream the new documentary on Tyler Perry

Fans will learn more about one of Atlanta's stars.

ATLANTA — A new documentary is promising to give "unfettered access" to one of Atlanta's biggest celebrities.

"Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story," is...well, exactly what it sounds; an in-depth look at the famed writer, actor, filmmaker, and studio head - whose own Tyler Perry Studios is based here in town.

The movie will officially be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting November 22.

Before that, the documentary will have its debut at the AFI Film Festival on November 17.

The documentary's title is an obvious nod to Perry's own mother and a description of the film teases a portrait that will explore how the media titan worked through childhood trauma, "transforming his pain into promise."

