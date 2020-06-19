x
Skip Navigation

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

entertainment

Tyler Perry pens essay about 'exhausting' fight against racism in the US

In an essay in People Magazine, the director admits to being exhausted by what he has seen in the U.S. recently, but writes, “we must never give up".

ATLANTA — Media mogul Tyler Perry is speaking out against racism in America following the deaths of Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and several other Black Americans who were killed at the hands of police throughout the country.

Earlier this week, the “Madea” star went to social media to say, “I have been trying to process my feelings about all that’s going on in our country, so I wrote an essay from my heart for @people. On newsstands nationwide on Friday.”

In an essay in People Magazine, the director admits to being exhausted by what he has seen in the U.S. recently, but writes, “we must never give up” in the fight against injustice.

Over the past few weeks, Perry has utilized his resources as Black Americans and supporters come together for equality.

Perry's team confirmed he "covered" the funerals arrangements of Brooks, and on Thursday, his team confirmed he will also pay for the college tuition for his children. Tyler Perry Studios is less than four miles from where Brooks was shot and killed.

It may be several years away, but it is one thing Brooks' children - three girls of his own, ages 8, 2 and 1, and a 13-year-old stepson - will not have to worry about when the time comes. Brooks’ 8-year-old daughter celebrated her birthday on the same day he was killed.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, Brooks' family’s attorney thanked Perry for his generous “step forward” as they look for answers surrounding his death.

"Support like that - people who are actually in the community that love the community that want healing - and families like this should never have to go through something like this. It’s a step forward, and we want to thank him,” the Brooks family attorney Chris Stewart said.

To accompany the cover of People Magazine, Perry also released a video on social media of him reciting his essay on Thursday.

Perry said his frustrations are not just with the racism and police brutality in the news, but also with the vitriol from people online.

He also admits that right now he is trying to figure out when to have the hard conversation about race with his 5-year-old son.

Photo | Tyler Perry through the years

1 / 24
Michael Loccisano
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Director Tyler Perry speaks onstage at the 2nd annual Steve Harvey Foundation Gala at Cipriani, Wall Street on April 4, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Steve Harvey Foundation)

MORE HEADLINES

Tyler Perry to pay college tuition for Rayshard Brooks' children

'The Rock' surprises 2020 grads with virtual commencement speech

Tyler Perry will pay for funeral of Rayshard Brooks, attorney says

Gov. Kemp officially jump-starts film, TV production in Georgia

Ways you can celebrate Juneteenth virtually

Raven-Symone reveals marriage following private at-home wedding ceremony

Virtual race featuring Atlanta pro-sports teams will benefit social justice education