'Walker, Texas Ranger' reboot starring Jared Padalecki could soon be filmed in Austin

An agreement with the City would allow filming to start from Oct. 20 through April 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — Supernatural's Jared Padalecki will star in a "Walker, Texas Ranger" reboot, and there's a good chance the show could be filmed in Austin, where the actor calls home.

The City of Austin is negotiating an incentive agreement with Eye Productions for a 13-episode production of the show. The agreement is for $141,326 and would allow the reboot called "Walker" to start filming in Austin from Oct. 20 through April 2021.

According to a document from the City of Austin, Padalecki, who is also one of the show's executive producers, is "championing the production in Austin." More than 50% of the production schedule is on location in the capital of Texas.

The production team anticipates "Walker" fans will visit the Austin area.

Texas Film Commission is planning to offer an incentive of $9.3 million.

"The film production project estimates generating approximately $17,130,482 on wages for Austin residents," the memo added.

The incentive agreement is on the Austin City Council's Oct. 15 agenda.

The original "Walker, Texas Ranger" series starred Chuck Norris and aired on CBS for a total of eight seasons.

We know one thing's for sure: Padalecki has some big boots to fill.

The reboot will air on the CW.