Walmart to restock Xbox Series X, Series S, and PS5 tonight at 9 p.m.

The restock comes just in time for Black Friday holiday shopping.

If you still haven't been able to cop a new Xbox Series X or PS5, tonight is your next shot.

With Black Friday just days away, Walmart is here to help you secure the next-gen gaming consoles. Beginning at 9 p.m. tonight, both versions of the PS5, the Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S will be available for online-only sales.

The initial launch day for the retailer unsurprisingly was a bit of a bumpy road, with Walmart's site crashing under so many people trying to order the PS5 on November 12. The next sales event on November 19 was thankfully a little smoother with more customers able to secure their orders.

When all is said and done, the chips may be stacked against you as customers will continue to compete with bots for the gaming consoles at tonight's drops.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X ring in with a hefty price tag, retailing at $499. 

May the odds be ever in your favor.

