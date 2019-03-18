ORLANDO, Fla. — Do you ever want to be where the people aren't? Do you think life would be just bubbles if you had a fin, a seashell top and lived under the sea?

Disney's new Mermaid School might be for you.

Disney Parks Blog announced new experiences coming to several Walt Disney World resort hotels this spring. There's Captain Hook's Pirate Crew at the Beach Club resort, which lets kids ages 4-12 feast like a pirate, learn pirate ways and language and embark on a treasure hunt.

Disney's Yacht Club and Beach Club Resorts also have new cabana rental packages, several other resorts host art programs and classes for kids and adults and the Orlando resort also launched fishing excursions in the waterways of Walt Disney World.

And then there's Mermaid School, available at the Art of Animation Resort, the Caribbean Beach Resort and the Yacht and Beach Club Resorts. Classes are for people ages 4 and older for $50 per person.

At Mermaid School, future mermaids or mermen will get fitted with a swimmable "tail." Through the hour-long class, guests will learn how to swim in a pool like a mermaid.

Mermaid School is offered on select dates and bookings will open in mid-March. For more information, call 407-WDW-PLAY or visit the Disney Parks website.

