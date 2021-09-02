Amazon Prime drops trailer for epic fantasy adaptation of 'The Wheel of Time'

Looking for something to soothe your soul after the disappointing Game of Throne finale? This might be it.

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you have a Game of Throne-sized hole in your heart, particularly after the controversial and largely disliked finale, and are looking for a new epic fantasy to sink your teeth into, Amazon Prime Video has your back. If you're confused, y'all nerds listen up!

On Thursday, it dropped the trailer for its upcoming show The Wheel of Time, based on a beloved 14-book series by the same name. The series, written originally by Robert Jordan who passed before the series was finished, was later picked up and completed by acclaimed fantasy writer Brandon Sanderson.

The series will follow Moiraine, portrayed by Rosamund Pike, who is part of this all-female elite group of magic wielders called the Aes Sedai (kick-butt women in a fantasy setting? Tell me more). She goes on a world-spanning journey with a group of others. One of the people in her caravan is prophecized to be the Dragon Reborn, someone with the power to save or crush humanity.

The showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins, is a big fan of the books and said during San Diego Comic Con that he wanted to stay as faithful to the books as he could. This is probably a relief to all the people who loved this series, but we all know how nerd communities can be about their favorite content being made for the big or small screen, which is to say the show will have to come out before the community can come to any sort of solid conclusion.

The series has already been greenlit for a second season but it's not clear if the show will go through the events of all 14 books.

