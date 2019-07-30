GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — "Luke Skywalker" spent some time in the Carolinas recently.

"Where am I going & what will I find...? (I need to start paying more attention while driving)" Mark Hamill tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Apparently, from the looks of the road signs he posted, he was near Gaston and Henderson counties.

Hamil's tweet received more than 23,000 likes, nearly 2,000 retweets, and plenty of reaction from Star Wars fans.

"Oh my gosh!! Mark Hamill is near my childhood home! I'm fangirling so much right now!!" tweeted Amanda Blount.

