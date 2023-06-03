Yes, that was Will Ferrell at an Indiana Walmart Sunday evening

The comedian and actor told fans he was filming a documentary.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Whether you know him as Buddy the Elf, Ricky Bobby, or Ron Burgundy, we bet you'd still be surprised to see Will Ferrell in the parking lot at your local Walmart.

13News viewer Mike Earnest shared photos of the actor and comedian at the Walmart in Beech Grove, located at 4650 S. Emerson Ave., on Sunday, March 5 around 7 p.m.

Earnest said Ferrell was filming a documentary and interacted with fans afterward.

"I got my picture with him and told him how my fellow soldiers and me would watch his movies while deployed in Iraq," Earnest said, to which Ferrell replied that he loved to hear that and thanked him for his service.