A Lutheran church in Florida is describing itself as Orlando's newest premier destination brewery, and with good reason.

Castle Church believes that great beer helps bring people together and provides the foundational elements for people to find a connection with one another. Their church features a 20 BBL craft brewhouse, a tasting room with eight year-round drafts and even an indoor beer garden.

Some of their draft selections include All Saints Einbecker Ale, Luther Lager, Here I Stand Stout, Means of Grace Brown Ale, and this Little Light German Pilsner.

Castle offers bible studies twice a week (with beer) called 'Happy Hour' and also hosts a Beer Yoga class on the weeknights.

On Castle Church's website it reads:

Beyond great beer, Brewing Community is a commitment to:

Simplicity and quality over multiplicity and quantity;

God’s restoring and reconciling work as servants in Jesus’ name;

Using our blessings to bless the world outside of ourselves.

The church says they will be donating all profits and extra proceeds from the beer to community partners and organizations making a difference.

Best of luck to Castle Brewing and all their future endeavors. After all, “Beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy.”

Castle Church Taproom Castle Church says they brew great craft beer for anyone who values connecting with others and living life well. Castle Church says they brew great craft beer for anyone who values connecting with others and living life well. Castle Church says they brew great craft beer for anyone who values connecting with others and living life well. Castle Church says they brew great craft beer for anyone who values connecting with others and living life well. Castle Church says they brew great craft beer for anyone who values connecting with others and living life well. Castle Church says they brew great craft beer for anyone who values connecting with others and living life well. Castle Church says they brew great craft beer for anyone who values connecting with others and living life well. Castle Church says they brew great craft beer for anyone who values connecting with others and living life well. Castle Church says they brew great craft beer for anyone who values connecting with others and living life well.

Find out more information about Castle Brewery here.