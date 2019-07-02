ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University is commemorating black history month and the anniversary of the Orangeburg massacre with a host of events on campus including a panel discussion and book signing of Dr. Cleveland Sellers Jr's book titled Outside Agitator: The Civil Rights Struggle of Cleveland Sellers Jr.

Folks gathered at the fine arts center on campus to Dr. Sellers share his memories about the Civil Rights era.

The story written by Adam Parker, details Sellers early activism. The book delves into events in Sellers life from organizing a lunch counter sit in, to registering voters in Alabama and Mississippi, to serving and working alongside civil rights giants such as the Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

The book also focuses on his journey on dealing with the Orangeburg massacre and spending a lifetime fighting for equality. Sellers says, 'I want people to see the culture of the civil rights struggle of the 1960's and see that we were very young people when we got engaged."

Dr. Sellers goes on to say, "We were willing to step on to the pages of history by pulling up that courage and determination and working with ordinary citizens."

Events to commemorate black history month and the anniversary of the Orangeburg massacre will continue at South Carolina State University throughout the week.