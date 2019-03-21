South Carolina Gamecocks legend and Columbia native A'ja Wilson is helping children who suffer from blood cancer back home.

Wilson operates a foundation that raises money for charities. She said that as her first fundraiser, she started a campaign to help children with cancer and blood disorders.

On Wednesday, she presented Palmetto Health with a $15,000 check

"Thank you all who donated and all who help make this possible," she said.

Wilson grew up in Eastover and played high school ball at Heathwood Hall. She then played four years for the Gamecocks, winning a national championship and earning national player of the year honors.

Wilson was drafted number one overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Ace, and became the WNBA Rookie of the Year. She also occasionally does commentary for ESPN in the offseason.