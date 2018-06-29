Raleigh, NC (CBS/WNCN) - As Toys "R" Us stores across the country prepare to close for good Friday night, an employee at the Raleigh location told CBS they would not be open on the final day of business.

The staff member said that’s because an anonymous person purchased $1 million worth of the remaining toys at the Triangle Town Center Raleigh location to donate to local children.

The staff will spend the last day boxing up the few toys left to put on a truck.

Today marks the end of an era as Toys "R" Us, one of the largest toy retailers in the country, closes its doors for the final time.

