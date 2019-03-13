HIGH POINT, N.C. — A boom box, pom-poms, and lots of smiles -- It’s how Debbie Allison and the rest of the High Point Rah-Rahs shake things up here in the Triad.

"We just try to share the fun with other people," said Allison, who goes by D-Alli.

The unique thing about this cheer squad is that all 14 women are all between 63 and 80 years old.

But, as one of their own chants puts it, they've "got that spirit, that senior spirit!"

"The Rah-Rahs are a group of ladies who love each other, who love to have fun and go out and make people laugh," said Tina Boston, one of the veteran members of the squad and also a Senior Games Coordinator at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center in High Point.

Their routines may not include stunts or pyramids because of the occasional back or joint pain, but positive aging is definitely the name of their game.

"We do the funnest cheers about making sure that you accept who you are as a senior, be proud of it, use the abilities God gave you and just take each day for what it is," Allison explained.

More importantly, the ladies realize that being a Rah-Rah means they’ll always have a spotter: Someone to lift them up when they’re feeling down.

"We just always feel like we’re a gang and we just bonded with this tribe that we have," Allison said. "That’s what makes it all worth it!"

The Rah-Rahs have performed during halftime shows at High Point University, and also at several senior center and churches.

They're gearing up for the 2019 State Senior Games in the Fall and aiming for their first gold medal.

Extra time with the Rah Rah Girls