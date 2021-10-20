A chance to walk the halls one last time before school meets wrecking ball

Former staff and students of Bethel-Hanberry Elementary School will have opportunity to walk the halls one last time at the former school.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One local elementary school plans to welcome back its former staff and students- one last time to say 'good-bye'.

Bethel-Hanberry Elementary school will be demolished to make room for a new facility.

Before the school meets the wrecking ball, leaders at Richland School District Two wanted to allow former staff and students one last walk down memory lane.

The district will build the new school using funds from a 2018 bond referendum.

Former staff and students are encouraged to follow this generational schedule:

Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. 1920 through 1960

Tuesday, December 2, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. 1961 through 1980

Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. 1981 through 1990

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. 1991 through 2000

Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. 2001 through 2010

Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. 2011 through 2020

Construction on the new building is expected to begin in December of this year.

School officials said there is enough room on the site to build the new school while keeping the current Bethel-Hanberry Elementary open for tours.

The school is currently located at 125 Boney Road in Blythewood.