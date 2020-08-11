Church leadership burned the church's mortgage in celebration of the building being paid off.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of people came out Sunday for a "honk parade" to celebrate the 57th anniversary of one of the largest churches in Columbia, Bible Way Church of Atlas Road.

It was a major moment for the church and congregation as the leadership burned the church’s mortgage in celebration of the building being paid off.

“Somebody say burn baby burn,” Pastor Darrell Jackson said as he held the mortgage in hand before a crowd of masked guests mostly in cars to watch.

"Today we burn the mortgage, we eliminate the debt on this building and say to God be the glory,” Jackson said.

In the crowd was Teresa Harmon. The lifetime Bible Way member dressed her car in balloons with signage celebrating the moment.

“God is good,” Harmon said. “Just think about it. You own a home, now you’ve paid up that home…. It’s a great feeling.”

Over the years Bible Way has expanded to include after school and senior care, a women’s center and a space supporting teenage mothers, according to leadership.

“We came to Atlas Road and these were woods, no houses, no buildings, no anything, and we had a dream. We had a vision to create a village of homes and businesses, churches and now fast forward and here we are,” Jackson said.