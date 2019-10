CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A big congratulations to Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton and his longtime girlfriend.

The couple just introduced their newest child into the world on Monday afternoon. Newton's longtime girlfriend, Kia, posted a sneak peek of the baby on Instagram this Monday afternoon.

Kia captioned the photo with a single blue emoji and while we can't see the baby's face -- we do know that it is another boy.

The couple has three other kids together -- Chosen, Sovereign Dior and Camidas.

