ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Claflin University men’s and women’s basketball have headed out to Charlotte, North Carolina to begin their journey toward a CIAA Tournament Championship tomorrow at the Bojangles' Coliseum.

The Claflin University men's and women's teams, who will compete in their first-ever CIAA Tournament, will enter as the No. 3 and No.5 seeds in the Southern Division.

The Claflin men, who are 13-13 overall and 9-9 in the CIAA , will take the court on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. and will face off with the winner of tonight's game between Johnson C. Smith University vs. Chowan University.

The Lady Panthers will begin their tournament play tomorrow at 10 a.m. against Chowan University. The Claflin women will enter the tournament with a 14-13 overall record, 9-9 conference bill and 5-7 in the division.

The first part of the tournament will take place at the Bojangles' Coliseum from today till this Wednesday and the teams who advance will face off on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Spectrum Center