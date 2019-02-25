COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia group is spending their weekend racing cars, but it might not be how you'd think.

People at Soda City RC race remote control cars and, they say, people come from all over to join.

Behind the scenes, drivers prep their cars for the tracks.

Kayland Hagwood

It's not just adults doing the racing either; the youngest driver on Sunday was just six-years-old, and says he started racing when he was four.

Kayland Hagwood

Although the competition can be intense, group leaders say many racers have become very close.

"It's just a neat kinda family," Group President Jimbo Massalou said. "Everybody knows everybody, gets along with everybody; we cut up, have a good time and it's just, it's amazing."

If you want to get involved, the group offers classes from beginner to skilled.

They also host racing competitions throughout the year.

You can learn more by clicking here to connect with them on Facebook, or by visiting them at Hobby Town on 326 St. Andrew's Road in Columbia.