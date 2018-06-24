Sanford, FL (WKMG) - A deputy who saved a three-year-old girl he found unresponsive in a car earlier this month was reunited with her this week.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office tweeted a picture on June 20 of the girl hugging Deputy Bill Dunn. Officials say Deputy Dunn rescued the girl her after she was left in a hot car for hours.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the apartment where the girl was found in unincorporated Sanford around noon on June 17 after her mother reported the girl and her vehicle missing.

When he arrived at the complex, Dunn found the girl in the car, which was not running, and had the windows rolled up.

"(I) opened the door, I'm immediately hit with hot air. It was hot in there," Dunn said. "Felt for her pulse, couldn't feel the pulse.... Just drenched. Covered in sweat. Covered in sweat. And limp. It was scary."

Authorities say Dunn pulled her out of the car right away, put her under the air conditioning vent in his cruiser to help cool her off and rushed her to the hospital to be treated.

Dunn described the intense rescue in an interview Thursday (June 21), saying that when he first got the call, he thought it was a missing child report. When he showed up without any backup or paramedics with him, he realized he had no time to waste.

Officials say Dunn's actions are what saved the girl's life. On Wednesday (June 20), Dunn held the girl again, but in much better condition. He even brought her a surprise: a little stuffed unicorn.

"And she says, 'Is that yours?' and I say, 'It's yours now,' and she came over and took it. And dad said, 'Won't you give him a hug?' And she just kind of fell into my arms."

The Sheriff's Office said the girl, who looked healthy as she hugged her hero, has already made a full recovery.

Dunn was complimented by the Sheriff's Office for his actions.

Investigators later determined that the girl's mother went to a liquor store with her three children night returned home around 11:15 p.m. Investigators say the mother took the older two children inside and left the young girl in the car through the night.

The Sheriff's Office says there was no evidence that the vehicle had been tampered with or stolen.

Investigators say the girl's mother, Casey Dyan Keller, was charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

