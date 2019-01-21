COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dozens made their way to Riverfront Park Monday morning to pick up trash along Broad River, one of the state’s most infamous rivers.

“It’s a time to give back to your community,” says Bill Stangler, who is the Congaree Riverkeeper, “We know that people had the time and the energy today to come and participate.”

The ages of the volunteers varied from Elementary school students to older adults.

William Cantey, a volunteer from Trinity Baptist Church, was happy that parents encouraged their kids to volunteer at the river on Monday.

“It’s a National Holiday so you should definitely do what you can to help out.” Says Cantey. “I think it’s good that the parents are teaching the kids to help out the community and be the best that they can be.”

The Congaree Riverkeeper holds river cleanups across the midlands monthly. For more information on how to help clean the river, visit http://congareeriverkeeper.org/