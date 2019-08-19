WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Members of the Webster Groves Fire Department went above and beyond for a resident over the weekend.
After responding to a call earlier in the week, several firefighters noticed a woman who had a difficult time getting into her home with a wheelchair. Multiple stairs and uneven terrain led to the woman falling over in her wheelchair while trying to get into her house.
So, on their off-days this weekend, they went over and dug out and poured a new sidewalk for the woman.
On Friday, the firefighters will finish so the woman will have a new path to get into her home.
