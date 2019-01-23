COLUMBIA, S.C. — What goes into constructing a new school? That was the focus of a lesson in science, technology, engineering and math Tuesday, at Fort Jackson.

The new Pierce Terrace Elementary School is under construction. The base used the construction as an opportunity to teach students a lesson on what goes into building the structure.

Booths were set up for students to learn about tools, safety equipment, floor plans and the various trades used in construction.

"Change can be scary no matter how old we are. We want them excited about going to the new school. We want them to have a love of learning and we want them to appreciate all the things STEM offers, whether it's being an electrical engineer or the plumber who is putting everything in to make the water go from the source to come out that tap, " says Lisa Methemey who is the project coordinator.

The new Pierce Terrace Elementary School is expected to be completed in July 2019.