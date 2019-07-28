ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who lost his life in a crash on Interstate 77 in Columbia this week is being remembered for the life he led.

"I'm here and he's gone," are the words from Veronica Fogle, the sister of Tyrone Fogle, who died in that multi-vehicle crash on I-77 Friday. One other man was also killed.

"I got the call saying, 'come home.' When I got home, my family confirmed what I heard and I just broke down and cried," Veronica Fogle said. "I talk to my brother at least, maybe, three or four times a week, so, I don't know, it's going to be a long journey for me.... I'm here and he's gone."

Tyrone Fogle made his mark in Elloree, attending Elloree Elementary School and Lake Marion High School.

Later in life, he would become a Security Management team member and minister, dedicating his off-time to helping others through public speaking, writing and his mentoring business Fresh Start.

Kelton Richburg was a co-worker.

"His message that he wanted to give to the people is just to dream big and never give up on your dreams 'cause anything is possible," Richburg said. "If you just continue to pray, continue to believe and don't be afraid to take risks."

Family describe him as confident, talented and dedicated to helping others.

"He was smart; he was talented. He loved basketball; he was a coach," Veronica Fogle said. "You know, God has better plans for him and I just hope to see him one day when it's my turn."

Veronica Fogle says he will be sorely missed, but she imagines him singing and looking for his favorite restaurants today in Heaven.