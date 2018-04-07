Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Crowds gathered on Lake Murray to cool off and cook out while celebrating America’s Independence.

Thousands of guests visited the lake and partook in what many of them say has become a midlands traditions.

"If you aren’t here you're missing out" says Wilfredo Solis, who is visiting the park with his family. He goes on to say, "This is a great atmosphere, it's very family oriented and the weather is great."

Katie Corbett, a longtime visitor of the park compares this holiday tradition to another. She says, "This like Black Friday the day after thanksgiving you have to get here early and get in line because you might not get in."

For Terrell Wilkens and his family coming to the lake is an annual tradition but this year is the first time he brought his church family. Wilkens is the pastor of Cornerstone International Christian Ministries and he shares the important reason behind the first time fellowship.

He says, " We want to create a non-toxic environment where we can have fun and be free. To build lives, build community and build families that’s the mission of cornerstone. We’re more than just a church we’re a family, we’re more than just a building we’re people. So that’s what its all about building people."

