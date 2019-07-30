SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man and his son are dead following an armed robbery at a Myrtle Beach-area bingo parlor Friday night.

Stephen "Steve" Johnson, Sr., 73, and his son Stephen "Sparky" Johnson, Jr., 46, both of Sumter, died of gunshot wounds sustained during the incident, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.

On Monday, Pam and Savannah Johnson, Sparky's wife and daughter, reminisced about the good times and recalled the tragic moment that took those times away.

"(Sparky) always called me when he got home from work, and it was around 2- 2:30 in the morning Friday night. I laid there and I watched that clock and I didn't get that phone call, instead I got a phone call that he was taken away from me," Pam said. "That's what infuriates me.... Someone destroyed our family and for what? Money? And, it's not worth it; it's not worth it to have to watch my kids have to cry every night now."

Savannah held back her emotions as she described the father she knew and loved.

"My dad, he always put other people before himself," Savannah said. "He loved hunting and fishing and he loved his family and he just loved to laugh. He had like this weird laugh that just made everyone else want to laugh with him."

Sparky and his dad Steve made their mark in Sumter and beyond, owning businesses like Ring Around The Roses and Styles by Steve on Market Street in town.

"He was always giving up for everybody else and always trying to help others," Pam said. "He taught our kids about a work ethic that not many people have this day and time and he would give you the shirt off his back."

Now, they're just hoping that investigators will find the person who broke their family apart.

"It's a cruel world we live in, and I just pray they catch the person, because he's destroyed two families," Pam said.

The funeral for Steve and Sparky Johnson will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 2 at the Sumter County Civic Center.

If you think you have any information that can help in the investigation, call the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.