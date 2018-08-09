Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - A popular Midlands barbeque restaurant is shutting down after nearly 40 years of service.

The owners of Jackie Hite's Bar-b-que near Batesburg-Leesville announced Saturday on Facebook that they will close for the last time on Sunday, September 23.

The business is well-known in the community, and has been open for 39 years. The family run shop was started by Jackie Hite who passed away two years ago. In fact, they chose the 23rd because that's the anniversary of his death.

"The 23rd is special to our family as we buried The BBQ King two years ago on this date," the owners wrote. "We cannot thank our incredible customers enough for supporting our small business and sharing our love of BBQ across the state and beyond. The Jackie Hite family believes this is the right time and exactly what Jackie Hite himself would want."

