Lara Trump and Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, are now parents of two children.

Baby girl Carolina Dorothy Trump was born recently, according to a tweet from 35-year-old Eric on Monday evening.

"@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world," he tweeted. "We love you already!"

This is President Trump's 10th grandchild.

Lara, 36, first announced on Twitter in April that the family was expecting another child.

Popculture.com reports President Trump has five grandchildren from Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump and three grandchildren from Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

