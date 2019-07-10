Larry Junstrom, a founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd and bassist for .38 Special, has died at age 70.

The announcement of Junstrom's death was posted on Facebook by .38 Special.

"The Big Man on the Big Bass has left us," the band posted. "He rocked arenas all over the world and succeeded in living his dream. He was truly one of a kind..."

Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins, Gary Rossington, Larry Junstrom and Bob Burns formed Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1964, according to Visit Jacksonville.

The inspiration for the band’s name came from former gym teacher of two of the band members at Westside Jacksonville’s Robert E. Lee High School named Leonard Skinner who gave the members a hard time for their long hair.

Junstrom would join .38 Special in 1976, the Sun reported. He played on all 12 of .38 Special's studio albums. He retired from the group in 2014 because of a hand injury, Ultimate Classic Rock reported.

