John Lewis' life impacted many here in the Midlands

The Congressman and Civil Rights trailblazer died Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80-years-old.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was 2016 in a crowded Colonial Life Arena when Jonathon Johnson, a psychology major, saw Congressman John Lewis up close and personal.

"I was graduating that same day," Johnson said, and Lewis gave the commencement speech.

"He said, go out there and get in the way; make a little noise," Johnson said. "Be bold, be brave... help make our world a better place for all human beings."

The words, for Johnson, were like a call to action and they stuck with him as he went on to pursue a career studying the African American experience.

"He set a standard that... you should not be comfortable with what is going on currently," Johnson said. "You should always look for where things can improve and how things can get better."

Lewis died Friday at 80-years-old after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Attorney I.S. Leevy Johnson, former S.C. House Representative and S.C. Bar President, shared more of Lewis' history.

"His primary interest was in voter registration and adequate healthcare for everyone," Leevy Johnson said. "He recognized that the vote was an important instrument that enhanced and benefited every American and he also discovered that there was a concerted effort by leaders in America to suppress the vote."

Now, as young people continue the fight for social justice, Lewis' legacy acts as a guide said Leevey Johnson .