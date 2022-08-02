Live in Lexington? Lose a baby goat? We got you

He's doing well and in the care of Lexington County Animal Services.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Did you live in Lexington?

Did you happen to misplace a kid aka a baby goat?

Someone has and officials are trying to get the little fellow home.

Lexington county animal services found the little goat on Monday off Hallman Wagon Road in the Leesville area, thanks to a call from a concerned resident.

The county said prior to this, they've rescued a horse, three pigs and a group of goats.

While he's been staying in this barn to have some room to run around during the day, he's in an enclosed area at night.

"With him being so young and the cooler weather, even though we do have heaters, we feel it's best that we keep him in a warmer area so he is staying in a shelter in a room by himself," said Holly Hallman, livestock investigator for Lexington county animal services.

If the county doesn't find his rightful owner in five days, he'll become eligible for rescue.

Stray livestock animals used to be managed by Lexington county sheriff's office, but with this new barn that's been built over the last 3 years, it's transitioning to animal services' responsibility.

"We're slowly taking it over from the sheriff's department who had handled livestock. Now we have added some additional staff to where we can implement this at our department," Hallman said.