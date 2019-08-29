COLUMBIA, S.C. — What would you do with $300? You could buy a new phone, laptop or you could dine on a one-of-kind seafood dish.

Ken Walker, owner of 'The Twist' on Two Notch Road, stopped by News 19 to show off his new world record for the most expensive crab cake in the world.

Walker created a $310 crab cake that's been officially entered into the Guinness Book of World Records.

The crab cake is covered in platinum and infused with black truffles from Italy.

Walker says a portion of the proceeds from the crab cake sales will go to local teachers.

The crab cake requires a 48-hour notice, but you can stop by the Two Notch Road location to sample several other seafood dishes.

This includes crab, shrimp and lobster along with sides such as corn, potatoes and rolls. You can also find out about catering options on the restaurant's website.