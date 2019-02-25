LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) -- One man has a genius and thrifty idea for when it comes time for him to go to a nursing home.

Terry Robison said he's going to take up residency at the Holiday Inn instead of going to a nursing home.

His logic is pretty sound: the average nursing home costs $188 a day, while a long-term stay along with a senior discount at the Holiday Inn costs just $59.23 per night.

Plus, the hotel always has free breakfasts, and some even have happy hours.

Will the money he's saving by living at the Holiday Inn, he'll have over $100 left over for lunch and dinner, laundry, and gratuities for all of the hotel staff.

Plus, Holiday Inn always has complimentary toiletries and clean your rooms for you. They'll also fix or repair anything that goes wrong in the room.

"They treat you like a customer, not a patient," Terry said.

And you don't have to stay at just one Holiday Inn. Terry recommends you use your golden years to travel to Holiday Inns all over the world.

"Want to see Hawaii? They have Holiday Inn there too," he said.

If things take a turn for the worse: "... they'll call an ambulance . . . Or the undertaker."

If your family wants to visit, they can just get a room too, and your grandkids can enjoy the pool.

They way Terry has it planned out, we may just check in to the Holiday Inn now!

