ST. LOUIS — Over the weekend, 5 On Your Side meteorologist Tracy Hinson received a message from a viewer.

‘Do you ever watch yourself giving the weather report? Seems that you need a girdle for the stomach overhang which shortens the front of your dresses! Today was not the first time I have noticed this. Maybe you should wear a top that covers the bulge in your stomach.’

5 On Your Side meteorologist Tracy Hinson had the perfect response to the body-shamer.

‘Dear Mary, yes I do watch my air checks. NO I will not be strapping myself into a girdle because you don’t like my belly. I like pasta, bread and cheese too much to obsess over my weight. I like my body and that’s all that really matters. ❤️ Tracy #nomorefatshaming’ Hinson wrote on Twitter.

Her response on Twitter has over 19,000 likes.

Hundreds of people have reached out to Tracy on Twitter to share their support.

