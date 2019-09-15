COLUMBIA, S.C. — Michael Mayfield, a mentor and friend to many in Columbia's skateboarding community, died on Saturday, September 14 after being diagnosed with stage-four brain cancer in August. He was 71-years-old.

"A total loss to us," Larry Reaves said, as skateboarders passed behind him.

Reaves was among a crowd of hundreds gathered at Owens Field Skate Park on Sunday in honor of Mayfield's life.

"I would almost 100 percent guarantee that Michael has met everyone here," David Toole said.

"Yeah, and probably given them advice on how to skate," Paul Goff added.

Mayfield started skating around the 1950's and grew a love for the craft, spending many of his days cleaning the skate parks and blowing leaves from the courses.

Michael Mayfield spent many of his days cleaning skate parks and blowing leaves from the courses in Columbia.

Family and Friends

He was a substitute teacher in Columbia schools and a father-figure, friend and adviser to dozens of people in the area's skateboarding community.

"The most truthful, brutally honest person I know," Reaves said. He'd call you out, but in a super loving way."

"Very mindful to let people know that they're appreciated and he was thankful for you and being there," Toole added.

Sunday's gathering was a skateboarding contest held in honor of his life, and the first of many to come, according to Toole.

"I wish he could've been here, that would've been really cool, 'cause I know he would've loved it. Best day of his life," Toole said. "He's done so much for everyone and we're going to remind everybody, every year and try to do something positive in his name."