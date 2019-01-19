ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The WLTX street squad is back in Orangeburg talking to folks about the stories they want to know more about and today we learned about a local delivery service exclusive to the area.

The company delivers products ranging from food to dry cleaning but the owner says their real mission for being in business is to be a blessing to the community

"I have the need to help people" says Tarshua Haigler, owner and founder of On point, a local delivery service for the Orangeburg community.

Haigler says the business started in November of 2017 when one of her family members needed assistance with running errands. She says, "I had a grandmother that was in need and a lot of time she was like I need this done I need that done and know one was really available so I was like I’ll step up and do it."

The company delivers a wide variety of products such as meals from restaurants, groceries, dry cleaning, appliances and more.

Haigler says she hopes to expand the business into other cities around the country. To learn more or schedule a delivery visit https://orangeburgdelivery.com/