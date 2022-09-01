One-word tweets take Twitter by storm

A one-word tweet trend is gaining traction on Twitter as several businesses and organizations tweet a word that describes them.

HOUSTON — If you found yourself on Twitter Thursday, then you may have noticed several random one-word tweets on your timeline.

Weird.

What's the explanation for this trend?

Baffled.

Why does it exist?

Confused.

But it's making us giggle.

Long story short, we have no idea where this trend came from and what it means, but what we've gathered is that several companies, businesses, organizations and sports teams have hopped on the bandwagon, tweeting words that describe themselves.

Even political leaders are joining in on the fun.

Some took the clever route with their tweet. Others kept it simple and straight to the point.

Check out some of our favorites below:

Texas — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) September 1, 2022

universe — NASA (@NASA) September 1, 2022

business — Bloomberg (@business) September 1, 2022

trains — Amtrak (@Amtrak) September 1, 2022

Houston — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) September 1, 2022

astros — Houston Astros (@astros) September 1, 2022