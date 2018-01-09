Columbia, SC (WLTX) 0 In response to the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941, the United States declared war against Japan, and began planning a secret attack on Japan.

Lieutenant Colonel James "Jimmy" Doolittle led the training for the attack. The group who would be a part of this extremely dangerous mission spent some time in Columbia training. They used Bomb Island on Lake Murray (also known as Doolittle Island) to drop practice bombs in preparation for their mission.

Their may be many pieces of practice bombs at the bottom of the lake, and there were also a few B-25 planes that went into the water during the training runs.

While out on Lake Murray, News19's Chris Delcamp found what appeared to be a piece of metal with a pin one one side and an oblong cylinder coming from the other side. He decided to take it to the South Carolina State Museum to find out if it might be a piece of one of those Doolittle Practice Bombs.

Dr. Jack Meyer was there to make the assessment. He says, "They were using Bomb Island as a target for practice raids, getting ready for their raid on Tokyo."

Meyer recognized the piece of metal immediately. He explains, "Well this is part of the spotting charge. It's a piece of a practice bomb... The entire bomb is about four feet long and is made out of thin sheet metal... when the bomb strikes the ground or the water, the inertia of the strike forces the shotgun shell into this right here," he points to the small pin-like piece on the bottom of the rusty piece of metal. "And that sets off a black powder charge. And that black powder charge puts out a puff of smoke that people in the plane can actually see so the people in the place can know where it hit."

Dr. Meyer says this is the first one like it that he's seen come out of Lake Murray. "It's a rare find. It's from about 1942, 43. It's a very cool item. It's a very significant item from that period."

So there are little artifacts to be pulled out of Lake Murray still. While most of the planes that went down in Lake Murray were reportedly recovered immediately, one wasn't recovered until 2005. That plane is now on display at the Southern Museum of Flight in Birmingham, Alabama.

