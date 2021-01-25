x
Georgia 2nd grade class, inspired by fire captain at inauguration, learns to sign Pledge of Allegiance

Students at Centralhatchee Elementary School in Heard County learned to sign the Pledge.

CENTRALHATCHEE, Ga. — Inspired by the local fire captain who signed the Pledge of Allegiance at last week's inauguration, a local second-grade class is proudly sharing a video of them doing the same.

Students at Centralhatchee Elementary School in Heard County learned to sign the Pledge, after South Fulton Fire Captain Andrea Hall grabbed national attention for both signing and reciting the Pledge during President Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20. 

RELATED: Watch City of South Fulton fire captain deliver Pledge of Allegiance at Inauguration

Hall, who is the first Black female fire captain in South Fulton, was applauded for the gesture, which many saw as recognizing and including the deaf community on the national stage.

"What a nice surprise to see our language, ASL, being part of this special day!" one person wrote

“I am thrilled and humbled to represent firefighters and other frontline workers in the state of Georgia and the City of South Fulton,” she said in an earlier statement. “It is a privilege and an honor to help usher in a new chapter of leadership for our country.” 

