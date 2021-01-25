Students at Centralhatchee Elementary School in Heard County learned to sign the Pledge.

CENTRALHATCHEE, Ga. — Inspired by the local fire captain who signed the Pledge of Allegiance at last week's inauguration, a local second-grade class is proudly sharing a video of them doing the same.

Students at Centralhatchee Elementary School in Heard County learned to sign the Pledge, after South Fulton Fire Captain Andrea Hall grabbed national attention for both signing and reciting the Pledge during President Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20.

Hall, who is the first Black female fire captain in South Fulton, was applauded for the gesture, which many saw as recognizing and including the deaf community on the national stage.

"What a nice surprise to see our language, ASL, being part of this special day!" one person wrote.