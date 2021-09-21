9-year-old boy in the finals for best mullet in America

Greyson Reynolds is hoping to take the top prize for his classic 1980s-style hairdo.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis boy is hoping to be recognized as having the best kid's mullet in America after a Facebook contest.

Greyson Reynolds, 9, entered the contest put on by USA Mullet Championships and is now a finalist!

Reynolds advanced through the second round of the competition as one of judge Johanna's two picks.

The final round is made up of 10 picks from the judges and the top 15 vote-getters on Facebook.

Voting for the final round starts Tuesday, Oct. 5 at mulletchamp.com.

The winner of the contest will get $2,500. Second and third places will get gift sets from the USA Mullet Championships.

To see previous winners of the contest, click here.