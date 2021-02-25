CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — A whale of a find on the North Carolina coast!
It’s not every day that a whale’s skeleton is uncovered along the North Carolina coast.
Cape Lookout National Seashore staff along with those from the Bonehenge Whale Center in Beaufort dug up a whale’s carcass over the weekend.
The Minke whale carcass was discovered two years ago on the beach in Cape Lookout National Seashore. The carcass was in an out-of-the-way area. It was allowed to naturally decompose.
The skeleton which was just retrieved will now be used for research and for an exhibition.
PHOTOS | A whale of a find in the Outer Banks!
1 / 14