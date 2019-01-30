HOUSTON — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson surprised his mom by renovating her home in Georgia!

He appeared on the latest episode of "My Houzz" that features celebrities giving home makeovers to their loved ones.

“The living room, kitchen and dining area need a bit of a touch up. But for my mom I’m going to do more than a touch up,” Watson said. “After everything she's been through, this is the smallest thing I can do for her. I'm a momma's boy so she gets whatever she wants.”

Watch the full episode below to see how the makeover of Deann Watson’s Gainesville, Ga. Home turned out.

The Watsons have an inspiring made-for-Hollywood back story.

Deann was pregnant with twins when she enrolled in a technical school to find a way to support Deshaun, his older brother Derrick and the babies on the way.

Despite holding down a full-time job while raising four little ones, the single mom couldn’t afford to move them out of government housing in Gainesville.

Deshaun, determined not to forget where he came from, has the old address – 815 – tattooed on both arms. He also wrote it in on his wristbands before every game as a Clemson Tiger and even had it sewn into the blazer he wore to the draft.

Things turned around for the family when Deshaun was 11. He brought home a flyer about Habitat for Humanity and his mom signed up. In 2006, it was former NFL player Warrick Dunn who handed over the keys to their new Habitat home.

“I felt grown having my own room,” Deshaun told the Associated Press. “Just having my own bed, not really being squished, not really worrying about someone sneaking up on me, it was a great moment, a special moment.”

But there would be tough times ahead for the Watson family. Deann was diagnosed with late-stage tongue cancer when Deshaun was a sophomore in high school. He and Derrick took on more responsibility, while an aunt and uncle stepped up to help care for the four kids while mom traveled nearly an hour for her treatments.

Deann had to learn to talk again after surgeons were forced to remove her tongue. But she survived.

Fast forward to 2019: Deshaun has a street named after him back in Gainesville and he’s a passionate advocate for Habitat for Humanity.