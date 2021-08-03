Disney's Blizzard Beach reopens at Walt Disney World

The water park reopens for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut down theme parks.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A more permanent cold snap just arrived at Walt Disney World. Disney's Blizzard Beach water park reopened to guests Sunday.

There are some changes to visiting the park now though. Like everything, there are new health and safety procedures to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile ordering, social distancing markers, enhanced cleanings, and temperature checks are in place. Guests must also wear masks in certain parts of the park, just not in the water or on the slides.

Disney's Blizzard Beach is operating at a lower capacity than normal and does not require guests to make a specific time reservation, only that you have a ticket.

Tickets for Disney's Blizzard Beach start at $69 + tax for adults and $63 + tax for kids. You can buy them here.

Recently, Universal's Volcano Bay in Orlando and Adventure Island in Tampa reopened. Disney has not made an announcement on when its second water park "Typhoon Lagoon" will reopen.