Hiker killed by lightning strike in Northern California

FRESNO, Calif. — Authorities say a hiker from Fresno has been fatally struck by lightning in the Northern California mountains while trying to take cover during a storm.

Fresno County authorities say 37-year-old Nicholas Torchia was electrocuted Friday afternoon in a remote area near the John Muir Trail in the Sierra Nevada known as Sallie Keys Cutoff.

The county Sheriff's Office says Torchia took cover by leaning against a tree that was struck by lightning. Torchia fell to the ground and his fellow hikers came to check on him.

The sheriff's office said he told the others that he didn't feel well and lost consciousness.

A doctor and nurse on the trail gave him CPR for three hours but he died.

Authorities say lightning-caused deaths are rare in California.

