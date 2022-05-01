10 things you want in your car during winter weather (and a bonus item)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whether it's snow, sleet, or freezing rain, it's always a good idea to be prepared if you find yourself having to drive in winter weather.
That's a lesson many drivers learned at the beginning of the year when a snowstorm left commuters stranded for a whole day on I-95 in Virginia. Yeah, remember that? No thank you, mother nature.
We can't control the weather, but if you're ever stuck in it, you will be thanking yourself for having these crucial items in your car.
Emergency Car Kit (Winter Edition)
- Extra coat
- Blanket
- Water
- Snacks
- Flares
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- Extra charger and cord for your phone
- First aid kit
- Scraper for your windshield
- Snow shovel
- *Bonus: a pair of boots in case you need to walk anywhere*
Earlier this year, we talked to a woman who said her husband got stranded on Bryan Boulevard in Greensboro during a really cold night. When she picked him up, this is what he told her...
“He got in the car. He was like, 'Whew!' And he looked at me so earnestly, and I was like, 'What?' And he said, 'I'm so glad you had this coat in your trunk!' So, he really got a blessing with that one,” Lakiah Banks said.
Should we add more items to this list? Let us know! Email us what you keep in your winter weather car kit at webteam@wfmy.com.