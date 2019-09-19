HUMBLE, Texas — Thanks to the heroic efforts from volunteers and Good Samaritans, more than 50 horses were rescued from the Cypress Trails Equestrian Center Thursday after the remnants from Imelda poured sheets of rain across the Houston area.

Zach Karrenbrock recorded video of volunteers swimming through chest-deep floodwaters to save the horses.

Karrenbrock said this was pretty challenging because currents from Cypress Creek were running through the property.

Karrenbrock said all of the horses were moved to high ground and transported to a safe location.

RELATED: KHOU news photographer helps rescue children from vehicle stranded in floodwaters

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: Flash Flood Emergency - Stay off the roads | Live Blog

RELATED: Aldine HS football player rescues mom, toddler after car goes into flooded ditch

As far he known, there were no injuries or fatalities to any of the horses.