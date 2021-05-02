WATCH: Custodian calmly nets half-court shot - backwards!

Joe Orians calmly sank the miraculous bucket while making his morning rounds at an Ohio middle school.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Never miss a chance to take your shot.

A custodian at an Ohio high school took that shot when he thought no one was watching and he's becoming a viral hit.

Joe Orians who works at Liberty Benton Middle School in the northwest part of the state, was caught on camera in the school's gym while completing his daily rounds Thursday morning. Principal Kyle Leatherman said Orians saw the basketball on the ground as he was throwing a trash bag away and picked it up to try a shot.

The video shows Orians calmly walk to mid-court and flip the ball backward over his head, hitting nothing but net.

One shot. One incredible basket.

Our custodian is better than yours. Just casually walking through the gym with no one watching but the security camera. Trick shot, nothing but net. @espn @DudePerfect #WeAreLB pic.twitter.com/uxkDKJhG8S — Kyle Leatherman (@leathermank) February 4, 2021

Orians' reaction was just as casual as his approach. He flung his arms over his head, then grabbed his vacuum cleaner and walked out of the gym.

"I asked him why a half-court shot," Leatherman said in a message on Twitter. "His response, 'I had just as good of a chance to make the half-court shot as a lay up. I’m not very good.'”

Leatherman tweeted video of the shot, which was viewed nearly 15,000 times in the first eight hours after it was posted.

"Our custodian is better than yours. Just casually walking through the gym with no one watching but the security camera. Trick shot, nothing but net," he tweeted.

Orians quickly picked up fans as the video spread.

This dude threw his arms in the air for .3 seconds, and then just grabbed his trash bags & vacuum and went home. What a legend. https://t.co/cHMMEB1YcX — Brayton Martin (@braygatron4) February 5, 2021

Just a quick swish before i get back to work.... https://t.co/Ud3qLC8qR8 — Apache Trout (@apache_trout) February 5, 2021

His own family also enjoyed Orians' new moment of fame.

watch my dad go viral 🤣 🏀 https://t.co/9y7ZT4Edg9 — adam 🍒 (@adam_orians) February 4, 2021

This is my Uncle Joe - pretty cool! https://t.co/dFA2segwEa — Matt Phillips (@PhillyM31) February 5, 2021

Leatherman said he's watched the video "countless" times and even tried to match the feat himself.