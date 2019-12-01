SAN ANTONIO — It was only months ago that Hezekiah Williams, 18, stood over the casket of his close friend, Reggie Adams, 15, who was gunned down on the city's northeast side. Williams' family says he was committed to redirecting his friends from the violent "street life," before his life was tragically taken by a hostile gunman on the same side of town.

"Hezzie was a giver...the kind of kid, who never said, 'no,'" said his mother, Aisha Williams. "He died while trying to help his friends."

He received a call from some friends, who were in need of a ride Saturday night, and he didn't refuse. He picked them up, and drove them to the Walzem Farms neighborhood on Walzem Road, where his mother said he was met with an ambush of bullets. One of them struck him in the back of the head as he attempted to drive away from the gunman in the car behind him. His friends managed to get away unharmed and immediately went to find help. Williams was rushed to the hospital, where he spent his last moments on life support. He passed on Sunday.

"I don't know why someone would do something like this to him, but I know God has a plan in all this," said Brandon McClure, Williams' father.

Although the plot against him was meant for evil, Williams' family celebrates all the good that has already come out of his passing. His parents agreed to donate his organs, and in less than 24 hours of signing the documents, they were contacted by the hospital to confirm that Williams' kidney was a perfect match for a dying man who had been searching for a kidney for more than six years.

LaRaye Mathis shared her emotional story with KENS 5 about her husband, Troy Mathis, and his painful health journey and kidney failure. He received a kidney from Williams that doctors called a "perfect match."

"Every day that he breathes, he’s breathing because of Hezekiah," Mathis said. "[Troy] doesn’t have to do dialysis every night now, and he doesn’t have to wake up at night and feel sick."

Mathis' husband shared his gratitude while recovering from his kidney transplant in the Intensive Care Unit.

Along with his kidneys, Williams' family donated his lungs and his heart.

"He's always given his heart to people, and if he could step outside of his body and see [the impact his giving has made], he would have a big smile on his face," Williams' mother said. His social media has been flooded by his loving friends since the news broke last week, and in the midst of this dark tragedy, his loved ones are finding the light of hope confident that he's looking down on them from above with his signature smile.

"He knew his savior, and we know he's in a good place," said Williams' mother.

The community has been welcomed to support the family through GoFundMe by clicking here, and by attending Williams' funeral services to pay their respects. The viewing is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. and will be immediately followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Christian World Worship Center at 6633 Walzem Rd.