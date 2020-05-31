PORTLAND, Ore. — On Sunday, a passerby captured an inspiring moment on camera, as Portland police officers took a knee with protesters in downtown Portland.

Some of the protesters got up to shake hands and high-five officers.

Ryan Ao said he was trying to get to his car which was parked in the area where a large, peaceful protest was happening on Sunday afternoon. He heard a lot of noise and went to see what was happening.

"I'm hearing a lot of cheering and all of a sudden I see some people hugging a police officer, and I'm like, 'What?'" Ao said. "So I come running down here to document this and I was just blown away.

"I think we saw a historic moment happen just now, where all kinds of protesters were hugging and high-fiving police officers, who took a knee with the protesters," Ao said.

"Go Portland. Right on."

Watch the video:

RELATED: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler extends curfew, will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday

RELATED: Massive protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreaks