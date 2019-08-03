YORK COUNTY, S.C. — For the first time, we’re hearing from Mckenna Woodhead, a York County 15-year-old who was paralyzed after a jet ski accident on Lake Wylie in June.

Woodhead has been bravely fighting an uphill recovery battle. And it’s that bravery and strength that has earned her a national honor.

The U.S. women's soccer team just named Woodhead the 2019 “She Believes Hero”. She was brought to Nashville to meet the team and be guest of honor at their She Believes Cup game.

“I got to go out on the field when they did the coin toss, and I got to hold the ball. It was really cool; I really loved it," Woodhead said. "At the end I got to meet some of the players and my favorites, which was Tobin Heath."

Heath, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, offered Woodhead support -- and personal phone number -- before embracing her in a hug.

“It was hard for me not to cry," mom Michelle Woodhead said. "I loved seeing her so happy and watching the players with her it was a dream come true."

Riding the high, Woodhead came home this week and faced the impossible. For the first time since her accident, she got in the water.

And once again, the 15-year-old smiled in the face of the word "never" and taught us to do the same.



“Once I start something, I want to finish it and get better at it," Woodhead smiled.

“We’re in awe of her," Mom smiled back.

After all, only those who can always find the bright side, are destined to be stars.

“I realized how nice everyone is and how good of a world it can be," Woodhead said. “Just have to stay positive, because you can’t do anything if you’re not.”