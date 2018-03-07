Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Libby Singletary and Rosa Taylor are members of the groups "Stitches of Love Ministry," and "Swan Lake Quilt Guild."

"I've been quilting for over 30 years, and belonging to other guilds throughout the country where we've lived," says Rosa. "But none were so much involved in charity outreach as we are here."

Their mission is quite simple: to create quilts for anyone who needs them. Last month they donated quilts to the Sumter County Sheriff's Department, to be used for children who may have lost their home to a fire, or experienced trauma.

Libby says, "A lot of times it's cold and they just need something to wrap around them. So it's just a way of expressing love to the community with what we have to give, which is our quilts.

Their goal is to get at least two quilts in every squad car, but that's not all they do. Between the two organizations, they donate about 300 quilts every single year to charities. And if you want to help out, you can. They're always looking for more help, no matter what your skill level. Both groups hold regular quilting sessions where everyone is welcome.

Libby says, "We're always thrilled to see new people come and say well I want to learn how to quilt."

But make no mistake, quilting is more than just a spare-time hobby, at least for these ladies.

"I wake up in the morning with my day planned with what am I going to sew on today, because I have about ten projects in the works. And at night I'm thinking about what did I accomplish today," says Libby.

In the precious little time they're not quilting for charities, they do find some time to quilt for family members.

Libby says, "Right now I'm working on a Carolina quilt for a grandson that starts Carolina in august. He wanted grandmother to make him a quilt, and so grandmother is working on that Gamecock quilt."

But every stitch, and every thread, is done with love and with good reason. They do it because they have a skill and there is a need.

Rosa says, "We get a lot of good satisfaction for ourselves for being able to do this, and knowing that it's going someone, we hope, that will at least appreciate it for a while."

The groups hold their quilting sessions at Alice Drive Baptist Church in Sumter. If you want to take part, they meet every Thursday morning, or the second Saturday of each month.

